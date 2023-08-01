Bhutto, Zardari played key role to cement Pak-China relations: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari played key role to cement Pakistan-China ties. Senior PPP leader Senator Salim Mandviwalla maintained the Vice Premier of China He Lifeng’s ongoing visit was a result of the relentless efforts of the PPP since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s time. Senator Salim Mandviwalla, the Chief Whip of the PPP in the Senate, emphasized the pivotal role played by Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in establishing enduring relations with China. Senator Salim Mandviwalla contended that former President Asif Ali Zardari further strengthened the ties with China, and the credit for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also goes to him, as recognized by the Chinese government. The PPP leader mentioned that the PP tirelessly worked day and night to initiate and execute the CPEC. Senator Salim Mandviwalla noted that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, made visits to China to promote and advance the CPEC project. He attributed the recent progress in the CPEC to the efforts of both Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Senator Mandviwalla said the PPP “values the friendship with China and strongly supports furthering the CPEC.” The Senator said as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee, he conducted multiple meetings and briefings in Gwadar regarding the CPEC.