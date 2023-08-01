Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Bilawal calls on Fazl to offer condolences on Bajaur deaths

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and offered his condolences on the tragic death of peo­ple in terror incident at the workers’ convention of JUI in Khar area of Bajaur.

Bilawal also offered his condolences to Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Zahid Akram Durrani

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also accompanied Bilawal and offered condolences. Chairman PPP offered Fateha for the departed souls. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he could feel the pain of the relatives and friends of the in­nocent citizens who lost their lives. He said that the PPP was with the leadership and workers of JUI in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Our Staff Reporter

