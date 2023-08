RAWALPINDI - Visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gener­al Syed Asim Munir on Monday.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual inter­est and defence cooper­ation were discussed,” says a press release is­sued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR). Both reiterated the desire to further en­hance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields, the ISPR said.