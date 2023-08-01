Distt admin enforces official price of milk  

HYDERABAD - The district administration of Hyderabad geared into action here on Monday against the retailers charging higher than the government-fixed price of milk. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Fahad Aijaz Butt visited 12 milk shops and imposed fines on the retailers charging between Rs200 to Rs220 per litre from the public. The AC asked the shops’ owners to display the government fixed rate of Rs190 per litre at a prominent place in their shops. He warned them that more heavier fines would be imposed if they continued their violations. Meanwhile, the AC Latifabad taluka Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui also warned the owners of the dairy shops to sell milk at Rs190 per litre, warning of action for non-compliance.