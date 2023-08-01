Tuesday, August 01, 2023
ECP asks KP CM to denotify cabinet members

INVOLVEMENT IN POLITICS

ECP asks KP CM to denotify cabinet members
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Taking action over the alleged involvement in political activities, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday asked KP caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan to immediately deno­tify ministers, advisers and special assistants in­volved in politics.

These directives were issued through a letter by Secretary Omar Hamid Khan on behalf of the electoral watchdog to the interim chief minister of the province.

Giving reference to article 218(3), it was stat­ed that the caretaker government could not be in­volved in political activities. “The caretaker gov­ernment including cabinet members, advisers, special assistants and other relevant function­aries can only provide an objective environment if they do not involve themselves in politics and election campaigns in violation of provisions of Section 230 (1)(d) and 2(g) of the Elections Act, 2017,” according to the letter.

