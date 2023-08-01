Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Fatehjang police arrest 5-member gang 

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 ATTOCK - Fatehjang police have arrested a five member Shana gang involved in eight different cases including a murder during dacoity. Police have recovered three pistols, two stolen motorcycles and Rs 1477500 from their possession. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Muhammad Eshan alias Shana r/o Rawalpindi, Hasnat Ali Khan, Muhammad Arif  and Muhammad Rizwan Khan all residents of village Jaffer and Muhammad Awais r/o Dhok Malkan. DPO Attock Dr Ghayas Gul has appreciated the efforts of Fatehjang police officers for arresting this gang. On the other hand, Majeed Khan was shot dead and his son Adil Majeed was seriously injured in Fawara Chowk Hazro reportedly by their opponents. The killers escaped from the crime scene.

OUR STAFF REPORT

