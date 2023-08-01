Fawad submits written apology to ECP in contempt case

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed his concern about the increasingly bitter political environment in the country that was not suitable for holding elections.

Mr Fawad personally appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and submitted a written apology in contempt case.

In response to Chaudhry's comments, the chief election commissioner criticised him for the language used in his apology. The Election Commission warned that failure to issue a proper apology would result in the show cause notice being pursued. However, after reviewing the apology letter, the commission will determine the course of action.

During the hearing, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry argued that the issues at hand were technical and requested acceptance of the apology. The Election Commission subsequently adjourned the hearing until August 15.

Following the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry spoke to the media, emphasising the need to address the current environment of "bitterness" in the country. He questioned the value of holding elections in such circumstances and suggested forming a Majlis-i-Shura instead. Chaudhry further stated that reducing the tension between party leaders such as Chairman PTI, the establishment, and former PM Nawaz Sharif was crucial for holding successful elections. He proposed the creation of a charter of democracy to foster unity and cooperation.

Chaudhry lamented the current state of democracy and elections in Pakistan, stressing the importance of normalising the country before proceeding with any electoral processes. He concluded by highlighting the urgent need to put an end to the ongoing conflicts and bitterness to facilitate a constructive electoral process in Pakistan.