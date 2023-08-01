FJWU awards high-achieving teachers

Islamabad-Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized Award Ceremony on Monday to honor and commend high-achieving teachers and staff members for their remarkable contributions to academia and research.

The event, held at the university’s campus, was graced by the esteemed presence of Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Saima Hamid, a distinguished academic and visionary leader.

The award ceremony aimed to acknowledge the unwavering dedication and exceptional achievements of the faculty and staff who have played a pivotal role in the university’s growth and academic excellence.

The esteemed guests present at the ceremony included Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Former Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University; Dr. Syed Usman Hamdani, Research Lead, Mental Health Translation, WellCome Trust, UK, and Founding Director of Global Institute of Human Development (GIHD) at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad; Ms. Naureen Ghaffar, Chief Secretary RCCI; Mr. Shiraz Ashraf, Senior Advisor, USAID; and Col. Sharif Taj, Director Monitoring & Evaluation, PEMRA.

The following categories were celebrated at the event, with deserving recipients recognized for their outstanding accomplishments:

Recognition of Services (28 Awards): FJWU expressed its heartfelt appreciation to 28 faculty and staff members who have displayed exemplary commitment and dedication throughout their service, contributing significantly to the university’s progress.

Best Teacher (27 Awards): Recognizing 27 outstanding educators who have consistently demonstrated exceptional teaching skills, inspiring and empowering students to achieve their full potential.

Research Productivity (Publications) (50 Awards): Celebrating the scholarly endeavors of 50 brilliant minds whose research publications have enriched their respective fields and contributed to the advancement of knowledge.

Research Productivity (Projects) (10 Awards): Applauding the efforts of 10 accomplished individuals whose research projects have led to groundbreaking discoveries and innovations in their areas of expertise.

Research Productivity (Consultancy) (3 Awards): Commending the expertise and consultancy contributions of three remarkable individuals, whose work has made a significant impact beyond the academic realm.

The Award Ceremony served as a testament to FJWU’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in education and research, empowering women to emerge as leaders and change-makers in society.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of FJWU expressed her deep admiration and gratitude to all the awardees for their exceptional dedication and invaluable contributions, which have significantly contributed to the university’s continued success.

FJWU remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality education and research opportunities, empowering women to make meaningful contributions to the world.