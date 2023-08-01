FM Bilawal holds meeting with UAE counterpart

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates yesterday vowed to further boost bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates to con­dole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In Abu Dhabi, the foreign minister met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahy­an, and offered heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on July 27, 2023, according to the Foreign Office. The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilat­eral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and exchanged views on regional and global develop­ments in the region.

They expressed satisfaction over the bilateral multidimensional cooperation including in trade, investment, energy, information technology and infrastructure. They reaffirmed their joint resolve to strengthen mutually rewarding economic ties.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the leadership of the UAE for its consistent and un­wavering support to Pakistan in difficult times.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreci­ated the valuable contributions made by the Paki­stani community in the development of the UAE.