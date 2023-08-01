Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Four of a family drowning Indus River

Four of a family drowning Indus River
APP
August 01, 2023
National

ATTOCK   -   Four siblings of a family including three teen­age sisters and one brother drowned in River Indus near the Khora Khel area in the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station on Monday, police and rescue sources said. Rescue 1122 offi­cials while quoting eyewitness­es and family members of the victims have said that Shahza­da Khan- an Afghan national and native of Haji Shah village, three daughters aged 18, 20, and 22 and a son age 15 came to the river for bathing when one of the girls went into deep waters and starts drowning. In a bid to save her, one by one all four siblings drowned and were swept away by the mighty wa­ters of River Indus.

APP

