Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Four zoos to be revamped as per international standard in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2023
LAHORE  -  The caretaker Punjab government has decided to revamp zoos according to the international standards in four districts, including the pro­vincial metropolis. In this regard, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought proposals to improve the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, and also tasked the authorities concerned to revamp zoos, the CM’s spokesman told me­dia here Monday. According to the plan, he added, an online ticketing system would be introduced to exactly determine the zoos’ in­come. Meanwhile, unique and most modern recreational facilities would be introduced in the Lahore Zoo while the Safari Park in the provincial metropolis would be modernized on the Singapore model. Meanwhile, a pro­posal is also under consideration to run safari train and developing walking parks and play areas in the zoos.

