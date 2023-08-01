Gold rate decreases by Rs2,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs222,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs224,700 on the previous trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,143 to Rs190,501 from Rs192,644 whereas 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs174,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,800 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to 2,400.54. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $1,959 from $1,975, the association reported.