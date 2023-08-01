Islamabad police arrest 16 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 16 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested a drug peddler namely Asim Masih and recovered 490 gram heroin from his possession. The Margalla police team arrested 03 accused namely Shakeel Shahzad, Baghi Shah and Mohsin and recovered 2640 gram heroin from their possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Nisar and Muhammad Waqas and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession. The Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Baber Ali and Muhammad Usman involved in drug peddling and recovered 2220 gram hashish from their possession. Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahid and recovered 1120 hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Moeen Akhtar and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Furthermore, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Faisal Pervez and recovered 1085 gram hashish and 60 liter liquor from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested 03 accused namely Qasir Hussain, Waleed Khan and Faizan Ali and recovered 851 gram heroin and one dagger from their possession.

During the crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad Capital Police team arrested two absconders from various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. He maintained that the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police Lohi Bher police team reunited a missing boy with his parents, he said.

He said that, during the patrolling a Lohi Bher police station team found a boy namely Abdullah. Police team shifted the boy to the police station and used technical and human resources and succeeded in tracing the parent of the missing boy.

The police team reunited him with his parents safely. The parents appreciated the police team’s efforts and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police for immediate action.

CPO/ DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that safety of lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to secure the city.