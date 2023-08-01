LAHORE - In a remarkable feat of engineering and proj­ect management, the construction of the Kalma Chowk Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard has been completed in record time, saving an estimated 9 million PKR in the process. The project has also garnered international acclaim for its contribution to the Blue Road Initiative. The Kalma Underpass, located in Gulberg La­hore, was envisioned as a critical infrastruc­ture project to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. The underpass aimed to enhance con­nectivity, reduce travel times, and boost eco­nomic activities in the region. Simultaneously, the CBD Punjab Boulevard was developed to create a modern and sustainable urban cor­ridor that would further stimulate the local economy. One of the most impressive aspects of this undertaking was the speed at which it was completed. The construction process, which started on November 2022, was execut­ed with extraordinary efficiency, and the un­derpass and boulevard were opened for public use on May 2023. This swift completion was made possible due to meticulous planning, utilisation of advanced construction tech­niques, and round-the-clock work schedules. The timely delivery of the project not only re­lieved the commuters of long-standing traffic bottlenecks but also resulted in substantial cost savings. By completing the construction well ahead of the projected timeline, the Pun­jab Central Business District Development Authority was able to save approximately 9 million PKR from the allocated budget in PC 1 These savings are expected to be reinvested in further developmental projects to benefit the citizens and the local economy. Moreover, the Kalma Underpass has garnered significant rec­ognition on the international stage through its association with the Blue Road Initiative. The Blue Road Initiative is a global effort that pro­motes sustainable transportation infrastruc­ture development, focusing on projects that integrate green technologies, minimise envi­ronmental impacts, and embrace eco-friendly practices. The Kalma Underpass stood out as a shining example of this initiative, earning accolades for incorporating environmentally friendly elements in its design and construc­tion. The project embraced eco-conscious ma­terials, efficient lighting systems, and water management strategies, showcasing a com­mitment to reducing its carbon footprint and conserving natural resources. The positive world fame gained from the Blue Road Initia­tive not only reflects well on the city or town where the underpass is located but also con­tributes to enhancing the reputation of the nation on the global stage. This recognition may attract further international investments and collaborations in the future, bolstering economic growth and promoting sustainable development. In conclusion, the record time construction of the Kalma Underpass and CBD Punjab Boulevard has not only brought imme­diate benefits to the local population in terms of improved transportation and economic prospects but has also earned significant praise in the global community through its participation in the Blue Road Initiative. The project serves as a shining example of efficient project management, cost-effectiveness, and dedication to sustainable development, leav­ing a positive impact on both the environment and society as a whole in country.