Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Killing of brother, nephew of MPA outcome of personal enmity: Police

Agencies
August 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Killing of brother and nephew of Member Sindh Aslam Abro found to be outcome of personal enmity. 
According to SSP South Asad Raza, accused Zubair Shahwani and his accomplices were involved in murder of Akram Abro and his son Shahyar.
He said that the key accused Zubair Shahwani took the revenge of his nephew Asif Shahwani and his companions killed in 2019 near Northern Bypass.  SSP Asad said that spokesperson of Zubair Shahwani has also claimed the responsibility of murder Akram Abro on social media after which he escaped from the city. 
The police official said that search for the culprits was underway and they would be brought to book.  It should be mentioned here that Akram Abro and his son Shehryar were killed in Defence on July 26, 2023.

Agencies

