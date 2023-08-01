KPRA to start registration drive in KP

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has launched a three-day registration drive in the province, beginning on August 1 and ending on August 3, to assist taxpayers in the services sector. Directed by DG Shah Mahmood, KPRA teams have set up mobile registration camps and are conducting doorto- door visits for on-thespot registration. Shah Mahmood emphasized the prioritization of taxpayer facilitation.

During the drive, people can visit the mobile registration offices or contact KPRA through various means to seek help with business registration, sales tax on services payment, and monthly returns filing.