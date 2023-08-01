Lahore police continue action against most-wanted criminals, fugitives

LAHORE: - Lahore Police apprehended 11,256 most-wanted crimi­nals, 24,818 court fugitives, and 10,990 ordinary crimi­nals during this year. In a re­cent statement, Lahore’s Chief Police Officer (CPO), Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana, disclosed the division-wise breakdown of the arrests. In Cantonment Division, 2,511 wanted criminals, 4,307 court fugitives, and 2,570 ordi­nary criminals were taken into custody. Civil Lines Division ar­rested 1,110 wanted criminals, 2,259 court fugitives, and 1,136 habitual offenders. Similarly, City Division accounted for the arrest of 2,265 most-wanted criminals, 5,769 court fugitives, and 2,693 ordinary criminals. Iqbal Town Division witnessed the apprehen­sion of 1,346 wanted criminals, 3,288 court fugitives, and 1,582 ha­bitual criminals. President Division reported 1,993 wanted criminals, 4,070 court fugitives, and 1,627 habitual offenders captured. Ad­ditionally, Model Town Division arrested 2,031 wanted criminals, 5,125 court fugitives, and 1,382 ordinary criminals.

LEGISLATION VITAL TO END DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: CPWB CHAIRPERSON

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said on Monday that child domestic labour was currently a crucial issue and re­quires effective legislation to be declared illegal. She was speak­ing at a consultative session, organised by the CPWB and a non-government organisation (NGO), Search for Justice, here to propose reforms regarding legislation to declare child do­mestic labour as illegal.