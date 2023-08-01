Lahore police continue action against most-wanted criminals, fugitives

LAHORE: - Lahore Police apprehended 11,256 most-wanted criminals, 24,818 court fugitives, and 10,990 ordinary criminals during this year. In a recent statement, Lahore’s Chief Police Officer (CPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana, disclosed the division-wise breakdown of the arrests. In Cantonment Division, 2,511 wanted criminals, 4,307 court fugitives, and 2,570 ordinary criminals were taken into custody. Civil Lines Division arrested 1,110 wanted criminals, 2,259 court fugitives, and 1,136 habitual offenders. Similarly, City Division accounted for the arrest of 2,265 most-wanted criminals, 5,769 court fugitives, and 2,693 ordinary criminals. Iqbal Town Division witnessed the apprehension of 1,346 wanted criminals, 3,288 court fugitives, and 1,582 habitual criminals. President Division reported 1,993 wanted criminals, 4,070 court fugitives, and 1,627 habitual offenders captured. Additionally, Model Town Division arrested 2,031 wanted criminals, 5,125 court fugitives, and 1,382 ordinary criminals.
LEGISLATION VITAL TO END DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: CPWB CHAIRPERSON
Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said on Monday that child domestic labour was currently a crucial issue and requires effective legislation to be declared illegal. She was speaking at a consultative session, organised by the CPWB and a non-government organisation (NGO), Search for Justice, here to propose reforms regarding legislation to declare child domestic labour as illegal.