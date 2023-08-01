LHC questions police role in GHQ attack case

Investigators also failed in grilling any army officer or sepoy or in conducting identification parade inside jail.

RAWALPINDI - A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued detailed verdict in GHQ attack case by the leaders and workers of PTI and raised questions over performance of officers and offi­cials of Rawalpindi police which failed to stop the mob from at­tacking the army’s HQ on May 9.

The division bench remarked that police neither obtained CCTV footage from inside or ous­tide of GHQ nor made any army officer an applicant in GHQ attack case. “Police investigators had also failed in grilling any army officer or sepoy or in conducting the identification parade inside jail,” the judges said. Also, no of­ficer suffered injuries during at­tack on GHQ, therefore, the FIR should not have registered under terrorism charges, they said.

Earlier, LHC Rawalpindi Bench comprised Justice Safdar Salim Shahid and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu on July 27 had granted bails to former federal minister on interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Nadia Hussain, Haider Mehmood Khan, Asmatullah, Balaj Khan and Sher Sikandar. They all were booked under terrorism and oth­er charges with Police Station RA Bazaar for attacking GHQ during a protest against arrest of former premier Imran Khan in a corrup­tion reference by the NAB.

According to details, LHC divi­sion bench granted bail to Sheh­ryar Khan Afridi, Nadia Hussain, Haider Mehmood Khan, Asmatul­lah, Balaj Khan and Sher Sikandar in GHQ attack case. When the apex court assumed hearing in the high profile case, the prosecution ar­gued that suspects were present near Gate No 1 of the GHQ and at about 5:50pm around 300 per­sons led by ex provincial minister Raja Basharat and Khalid Jadoon.

The violent mob was equipped with the petrol bombs, stones and batons. The mob attacked GHQ on the instigation of their leadership. The protestors also stormed the nearby buildings including the army’s club and stores and blocked the Mall Road causing troubles for commuters.

The division bench of LHC ob­served that police had not nomi­nated Nadia Hussain in the case and also not identified her in the identification parade. Another woman namely Afshan Khan has already been discharged by the Anti Terrorism Court of Rawalpin­di on June1 in the GHQ attack case.

The judges noted that Haider Mehmood and Sikandar were though nominated but there was no specific role assigned to them. They allegedly raised slo­gans and used abusive language against army, however, their abu­sive language was not mentioned in the FIR. Likewise, the sus­pects Asmatullah and Balaj Khan were not nominated in the FIR but were arrested by the police during the identification parade in which no army officer was present. LHC Rawalpindi Bench remarked that Shehryar Khan Afridi was booked by police on charges of instigating mob for attacking the army installations.

The lawyer of Shehryar Afridi told court that his client has al­ready been granted bail in the FIR registered against him on the ba­sis of instigated speech. The divi­sion bench of LHC also ruled that since the case did not come under the purview of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and the other offences invoked against the suspects were bailable therefore their bail petitions were accepted against Rs100,000 surety bonds each.