Man kills brother-in-law, injures sister for ‘honour’

KARACHI-A man opened fire on his sister and brother-in-law for marrying of their own free will in the city’s Pehalwan goth, police said on Monday.

According to details, a man named Safdar was killed in a shooting in the Pehalwan Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, while his wife Azra was critically wounded.

The police said Safdar, who is a waiter at a hotel and his wife Azra, were invited by the family of Azra. Upon arrival at her house, Azra and her husband were shot at by her brother, Abbas.

As a result, Safdar lost his life on the spot, while Azra sustained severe head wounds. She was rushed to Jinnah Hospital. Police officials say the incident appears to be the result of ‘honour’. After killing his brother-in-law and injuring his sister, Abbas, who is a rickshaw driver, fled the scene, the police said, while the hunt for the attacker is underway.