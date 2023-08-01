Tuesday, August 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mardan City Council approves over Rs1b budget for 2023-24

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -   The City Council of Mardan approved a surplus budget of more than 1 billion 71 crore and 6 lakhs rupees for the financial year 2023-24. The budget was presented by City Mayor Bakhtullah Mayar and was well-received by council members during a session chaired by Babar Khan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the House expressed condolences for the victims of a bomb blast at a political gathering in Bajaur. Council members Qari Junaid, Naveed Ahmed, Rahim Shah, Arsalan Khan, and Alamgir Khan praised the budget’s constructive nature and demanded an increase in funds for street light installation and repairs. They also advocated for equal distribution of the development fund among all councils and raised local issues needing attention.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1690792201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023