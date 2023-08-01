Mardan City Council approves over Rs1b budget for 2023-24

MARDAN - The City Council of Mardan approved a surplus budget of more than 1 billion 71 crore and 6 lakhs rupees for the financial year 2023-24. The budget was presented by City Mayor Bakhtullah Mayar and was well-received by council members during a session chaired by Babar Khan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the House expressed condolences for the victims of a bomb blast at a political gathering in Bajaur. Council members Qari Junaid, Naveed Ahmed, Rahim Shah, Arsalan Khan, and Alamgir Khan praised the budget’s constructive nature and demanded an increase in funds for street light installation and repairs. They also advocated for equal distribution of the development fund among all councils and raised local issues needing attention.