Minister opens uplift plans in Lower Tanawal

Abbottabad - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi inaugurated various development projects on Monday, which included the provision of Sui gas and the opening of a Nadra office in Tehsil Lower Tanawal Sherwan.

During the inauguration ceremony, Murtaza Javed Abbasi emphasized the coalition government’s achievements, proudly stating that the country had successfully overcome its default status within their one-year tenure. He also addressed alleged conspiracies against the government by Israel and India, asserting that such efforts had proven unsuccessful.

Regarding development initiatives, the minister mentioned the revival of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, demonstrating China’s continued interest in investing in Pakistan’s progress.

He reiterated his loyalty to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

Murtaza Abbasi acknowledged the failure to construct 29 schools and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the district of Abbottabad, following the devastating earthquake of October 2005. He assured the residents that, if given the opportunity, he would prioritize the construction of these essential facilities to address the community’s needs.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Tanawal for their support and respect, the minister reflected on the benefits that the region had received in 2008 and 2013, underscoring the government’s commitment to continued progress.