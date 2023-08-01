Moving scenes as Bajaur bombing toll mounts to 54

BAJAUR/ISLAMABAD - The horrific suicide explo­sion at JUIF convention at Khar that killed about 54 people and wounded around 150 others has left many painful stories of the victims in Bajaur tribal dis­trict, police said. The 20-year-old bridegroom, Ejaz Ahmad who tied the knot 11 days ago, was also martyred in the dead­ly suicide explosion and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard amid touching scenes.

The eldest child of his parents, Ejaz Ahmed was running a fur­niture shop at Khar bazaar and came to JUIF convention where he was imortalized forever. "My loving nephew was apolitical. He was busy in routine furni­ture work at his shop on Sunday working against the time to ful­fill the placed orders. Upon re­quest of his co-fellows, he visit­ed JUIF convention at Dubai Mor at 4pm where he left for eternal abode," said Irfanullah, uncle of Ejaz Ahmed while talking to APP.

"Ejaz was an obedient son and loving husband who tied the knot 11-days ago with great pomp and show at his native town Khar," he said.

Fond of chicken biryani and Chappli Kabab, Ejaz Ahmad had told his younger brother on the phone that he was attend­ing JUIF public meeting with friends and kept his favourite dish in the refrigerator before his phone call was disconnect­ed. “The entire family rushed to Dubai Mor after hearing about a huge blast at JUIF con­vention. Shahid Khan, a child­hood friend of Ejaz informed us at the blast site that Ejaz was critically injured and was shifted to hospital in ambu­lance in a precarious condition and prayed for his safety,” he said. Later, “we were informed that Ejaz had embraced Shaha­dat and his body was brought late Sunday night at Khar where he was laid to rest in native graveyard amid moving scenes.

Abuzar Khan, who was the lone son of his parents and brother of seven sisters was also killed in the explosion.

The ill-fated Abuzar, who was selling potato chips, became a victim of the suicide attack and left for eternal abode.

Like Shaheed Ejaz Ahmad and Abuzar Khan, the 46 other mar­tyrs have left many painful sto­ries that put the people of Khar tehsil in deep shock and sorrow.

The funeral prayers of all mar­tyrs including five children were held in their respective villages and towns in Bajaur amid mov­ing scenes and later laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the First Informa­tion Report (FIR) of the Bajaur suicide blast, was registered by the Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa police.

SHO Police Station Khar, dis­trict Bajaur Niaz Muhammad Khan lodged the FIR against un­known militants under sections 302, 324, 427, and 7ATA.

Meanwhile, a special investi­gation team of KP police visited the blast site and collected evi­dence besides recorded state­ments of the eyewitnesses and the injured persons.

SP CTD Bajaur Amjad Khan told reporters that the investi­gation team had already com­pleted the geo-fencing of the area and 12-kilogram explosive was used in the attack.

CTD Additional Inspector General Shoukat Abbas told re­porters that 83 injured are cur­rently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

“The convention began at 2 pm while the explosion occurred two hours later at 4:10 pm,” he said, adding that ball bearings and oth­er stuff used in making the explo­sives had been found at the site of the explosion. Shoukat Abbas said the terrorist group behind the attack had been identified, which had tried to target some­one specific in the gathering. He said the initial probe had led the CTD to close to the attack’s per­petrators. Abbas said many piec­es of evidence have been found at the site of the explosion, and fo­rensic reports are expected soon. He said statements of the injured had been recorded while the pro­cess of geo-fencing at the site of the explosion was completed.

Meanwhile, Governor Ba­lochistan Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar contacted Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on phone and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Bajaur blast.

The governor of Balochistan on behalf of himself and the people of Balochistan condoled with the families of martyrs.

He prayed for eternal peace for the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the terrorist at­tack on JUI-F workers’ conven­tion is an attack on Pakistan’s democracy and said he has di­rected the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the in­jured. The prime minister visit­ed the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman here on Monday to offer condolence over the loss of precious lives in the attack. On the occasion, the Prime Minister prayed that may Allah raise the ranks of the mar­tyrs and grant patience to the bereaved. Federal Ministers Bil­awal Bhutto Zardari, Ishaq Dar, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Khu­rram Dastgir Khan, Sardar Is­rar Tareen, Deputy Speaker Na­tional Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari and Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali were also present in the meeting.