Overall situation of river flows across the country is stable and within limits.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, the flows in River Indus are slightly higher because of rainfall of previous days in upper catchment areas.

River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is flowing at Medium Flood Level with a decreasing trend.

The Eastern Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are stable and consistent with no abnormal flows.