Paapam delegation to visit Tehran

ISLAMABAD-A high-level delegation of 20 PAAPAM members will visit Tehran from 13th August 2023 on the invitation of the Iranian government. The delegation, led by PAAPAM former chairman Abdur Razzaq Gauhar and sitting chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Goods Council, will attend the Tehran Auto Show from August 13 to 15. Chairman Pak Iran Business Council, Najam Ul Hassan Jawa will also accompany the delegation. Pakistan’s mission in Tehran would facilitate the delegation to create opportunities for bilateral trade. SVC PAAPAM Usman Aslam Malik looked optimistic that barter trade in our neighboring countries was a big step toward a better tomorrow. He said that a positive energy is seen in the Pakistan and Iran business fraternities after the declaration of barter trade agreements between Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia, and Afghanistan. This agreement gains more significant when we see all major stakeholders of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative. The governments have furthered formalized it by creating a facility in the Veboc system to officialise the trade. The trade missions of both countries, struggling because of foreign exchange, are to take advantage of the historic move by the CPEC’s major beneficiaries. The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Manufacturers Association’s (PAAPAM) management beholds a lot of potential to scale up the bilateral trade between the partners. Most recently, the Iranian Consular General, Mehran Mehran Mohdfar, and Commercial Consular, Mehmood Haji Yousfi Pur Yousaf, visited PAAPAM to meet its senior management headed by its SVC, Usman Aslam Malik, to discuss the way forward to barter the trade to lessen the foreign exchange pressure. The Secretary-General PAAPAM Ghulam Murtaza will coordinate and organize the delegation consisting of Muhammad Nasim,Tanveer Hayat Mir, Umar Abdullah, Muhammad Yousaf, Usman Jamal Ud Din, Waheed Gull, Nasarullah Khan, Younas Anwar, Akhtar Jamal, Javed Hafiz, Bilal Gauhar, Fahad Iqbal, Tariq Awan, Sameer Mir, Shouban Akhtar, Syed Shan-e-Ahmed, and Syed Ali Muhammad.