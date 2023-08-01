Pakistan absolutely ready for CPEC phase-II, says PM

Shehbaz Sharif says Pak-China friendship will not tolerate any kind of obstacle in its way n Second phase of CPEC will feature B2B investment in agriculture, IT n Islamabad, Beijing ink six MoUs and agreements to promote ties n Chinese vice-premier He Lifeng reads special message of President Xi Jinping n Congratulates people of Pakistan on completion of first decade of CPEC n He Lifeng conferred on Hilal-i-Pakistan Award.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China Monday ex­pressed their firm resolve to continue their cooperation for further developing CPEC as a high-quality demonstrable proj­ect of Belt and Roads Initiative.

These views were expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng during their speeches in a spe­cial ceremony held in Islamabad to celebrate the completion of 1st Decade of CPEC.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier He Lifeng paid rich tribute to CPEC for its positive contribution to Pakistan's so­cio economic development, and progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

They underscored that as the flagship project of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initia­tive, CPEC has transformed Pa­kistan's economic landscape by removing infrastructure bottle­necks and eliminating power shortages.

The leadership of Pakistan and China also appreciated the en­deavours of Pakistani and Chi­nese experts, engineers and workers for their meritorious contribution to timely com­pletion of all CPEC projects in Pakistan. At the occasion, Vice Premier He Lifeng also read a special message of President Xi Jinping, congratulating the gov­ernment and people of Pakistan on the completion of the first Decade of CPEC.

High-level leadership attend­ed the event from Pakistan and China, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, and the Vice Premier of the State Council of China, Mr. He Lifeng.

Senior Ministers of China and Pakistan, high ranking officials from both countries, and corpo­rate executives of leading Chi­nese companies working in Pa­kistan also participated in the event. To mark the significance of the occasion, a special Postal Stamp, Commemorative Coin and First Day Cov­er, were also issued. Both sides also un­veiled a first Decade of CPEC memen­to capturing the achievements made and the futuristic vision of CPEC. During the event, special performances were organ­ised to display multiple facets of Pakistan’s pluralistic and progressive culture, and to highlight civilizational affinity and frater­nal ties between Pakistan and China. It may be recalled that Pakistan and China have kicked off CPEC projects in 2013, af­ter the visit of the Chinese Premier to Pa­kistan. Under the rubric of CPEC, the two countries initiated and completed mul­tiple projects in the past ten years in the energy, transport infrastructure, port, air­port development and digital connectivi­ty. CPEC brought huge dividends to Paki­stan as manifested in the creation of over 200,000 jobs, addition of 8000 MW pow­er to national grid, building of 510 kilo­meters of highways and 932 kilometers of road network, and laying of 820-kilome­ter long optical fiber line. Under Phase-II of CPEC, both countries have expanded co­operation to new areas including rural re­vitalization, agricultural development, in­dustrialization, green development and science and technology.

‘CPEC PHASE-II’

Pakistan and China on Monday signed six documents that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif said would further enhance bilateral cooperation and help under­take the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under a new model. Held at the PM House, the signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Min­ister Shehbaz and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who, along with a delegation, is visiting here to attend the 10th-anni­versary celebrations of CPEC.

Both countries signed document on the joint cooperation committee on CPEC; MoU on establishing an export exchange mechanism within the frame­work of CPEC; a protocol of phytosani­tary requirements for the export of dry chilies from Pakistan to China and a Doc­ument on the final report on the feasibil­ity study of realignment of KKH Phase-II.

Both sides also signed through diplo­matic channels an MoU on the industri­al workers exchange program as well as minutes of the 21st conference of a tech­nical committee to promote the strate­gic ML-1 project. The prime minister, in his remarks at the signing ceremony, ex­pressed pleasure over the signing of doc­uments and thanked Chinese Vice-Pre­mier He Lifeng for visiting Pakistan to celebrate 10 years of CPEC. He recalled that 10 years ago, CPEC was signed be­tween that time Prime Minister Nawaz and President Xi Jinping and implemen­tation was started within no time.

“Today we can claim that under CPEC above $25 billion investment took place in power, road, hydel power, and public transport. Now we are entering the sec­ond phase. Today, we signed certain im­portant documents which will further enhance cooperation and undertake the second phase of CPEC under a new mod­el,” the PM said. He said the second phase of CPEC would feature the B2B invest­ment in agriculture and information tech­nology to enable Pakistan to export its products according to Chinese standards and requirements. The prime minister also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending his special envoy to Pakistan and showing solidarity for people-to-peo­ple friendship and showing to the world that both countries were bound in a great and unique relationship.

‘PAKISTAN ABSOLUTELY READY TO CONTRIBUTE’

“We are all-weather friends and iron brothers. This friendship will continue and will not tolerate any kind of obsta­cle in its way,” he remarked. He said Paki­stan was absolutely ready to contribute to President Xi’s vision of shared pros­perity. Highlighting the importance of ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway, the prime minister expressed the hope that both projects would be successfully exe­cuted to make Pakistan stand on its own feet through the hard work and untiring efforts of both countries. “It is the Chi­nese model, It is President Xi Jinping’s model, and will emulate it under the vi­sion of our Pakistan’s founding father late Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah to promote prosperity and peace in this country,” he commented.

‘REALISING SHARED OBJECTIVES OF CPEC’

Pakistan and China on Monday, ex­pressing satisfaction at the steady devel­opment of CPEC projects, agreed on its centrality for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

The bilateral ties including the CPEC were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a PM Of­fice statement said. At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special En­voy of President Xi Jinping He Lifeng is vis­iting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides expressed their firm commitment to continue work­ing together for realising the shared ob­jectives of the CPEC. It was also agreed that 10th anniversary of CPEC celebra­tions constituted a fresh starting point to further expand CPEC as envisaged by the leadership of the two countries.

The conversation was marked by tra­ditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Part­nership. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on several aspects of bi­lateral relationship including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooper­ation. Welcoming Vice-Premier He Lifeng to Pakistan, the prime minister congrat­ulated him on being promoted as the Vice-Premier of China in March this year. In his remarks, Vice Premier He conveyed President Xi Jinping’s message of China’s firm support to Pakistan’s prosperity and development. Vice Premier He Lifeng un­derlined that Pakistan-China friendship was unique and had withstood the vicis­situde of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations. He reiterated that as an iron-brother and strategic partner, China would continue its existing economic and financial sup­port to Pakistan. Welcoming the prime minister’s vision for deepening trade and investment ties, the Chinese vice premier conveyed China’s willingness to enhance Pakistan’s agro and food exports to China.

The Chinese delegation included Guo Wei, Deputy Secretary General of the State Council of China, Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Foreign Ministry, Cong Liang, Vice Chairman National Development & Reform Commission, Xuan Changneng, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Wang Kebing, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Wang Lip­ing, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Com­merce, Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires, Chinese Embassy Islamabad and other senior Chinese officials.

The Pakistan side included Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Foreign Af­fairs, Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Min­ister for Finance, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Interior, Marriyum Au­rangzeb, Minister for Information, Ah­san Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Khawa­ja Saad Rafique, Minister for Railways, Hina Rabbani Khar, MOS for Foreign Af­fairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, SAPM and se­nior officials from relevant ministries. After the meeting, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and Vice Premier He oversaw the ceremony for signing of agreements, MoUs and other documents, covering ar­eas including agriculture; industrial co­operation; transport connectivity, etc. Later, the prime minister hosted a lun­cheon in honour of He Lifeng and the ac­companying delegation.

PM SHEHBAZ, CHINESE VICE-PREMIER DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng on Monday met with Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif here wherein both discussed bilateral relations and the way to further enhance mutual cooperation.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Chinese vice-premier, along with a delegation, is visiting here to attend the celebration of the 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides also deliberated over the implementation of the second phase of CPEC for which both countries also signed documents on the occasion. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz and Vice-Pre­mier He Lifeng along with their respec­tive delegations. Earlier, as the foreign dignitary arrived at the PM House, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz at the main entrance which fol­lowed the introduction of the delegations to each other. Meanwhile, Prime Minister on Monday warmly welcomed the Chi­nese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and mem­bers of his delegation as they arrived here on Sunday for a three-day visit. At the in­vitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, is visiting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebra­tions of China Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC). “It is my pleasure to warm­ly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversa­ry of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative,” the prime min­ister wrote on a microblogging site.