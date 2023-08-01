Pakistan expresses readiness to support Afghanistan in curbing terrorism: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that Pakistan was ready to provide support to Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.

Expressing his thoughts, Bhutto-Zardari said: "Pakistan has asked Afghanistan to play its role in curbing terrorism." Speaking about the attack on the JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur, Bhutto-Zardari said, "I condoled with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the Bajaur blast."

"Our policy is crystal clear on terrorism. We do not participate in the bloc politics," he added.

Regarding the negotiations on the caretaker setup, Bhutto-Zardari said: "The negotiations are moving forward gradually over the caretaker setup."

Earlier, Bhutto-Zardari attended a ceremony to unveil a wax figure of his late mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds in Dubai on Sunday, saying that she was a symbol of “democracy and equal rights for women.”

In his remarks on the occasion, the foreign minister highlighted that the wax figure was a befitting tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He added that her legacy -- being the first woman prime minister from the Muslim World -- continued to inspire the young generation, women in particular.

He further remarked that the former prime minister of Pakistan was consistent and passionate in advocating peace, stability and cooperation amongst nations.