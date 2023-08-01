Pakistan faces surge in suicide attacks in 7 months of 2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is grappling with a distressing surge in suicide attacks in 2023, witnessing a significant rise in fatalities and injuries compared to the previous year. The country has experienced as many as 18 suicide attacks in the first seven months of 2023, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives and leaving over 450 others injured. This alarming figure has surpassed the total number of suicide attacks recorded in the entirety of 2022, which stood at 15, according to the data shared by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).
The most severely affected region has been the tribal districts (erstwhile FATA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, accounting for half of the total suicide attacks in 2023. Nine of these attacks have struck the area, leading to the tragic demise of approximately 60 people, while over 150 others sustained injuries. Notably, the deadliest attack of the year in the tribal region occurred during a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islama-Fazl (JUI-F) gathering last Sunday, July 30th, in the Khar town of Bajaur district. Mainland KP faced its own share of devastation, with four suicide attacks causing the deaths of more than 110 people and leaving 245 injured. Among them, the Peshawar Police Lines attack stood out as the deadliest in the country, claiming the lives of over 100 individuals. Balochistan also experienced a troubling wave of violence, encountering at least four suicide attacks within the first seven months of 2023. Tragically, 14 people lost their lives, and 27 others were injured in these attacks. Additionally, one reported suicide attack occurred in Sindh, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring 18 others.