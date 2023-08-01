Pakistan faces surge in suicide attacks in 7 months of 2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is grappling with a distressing surge in sui­cide attacks in 2023, witness­ing a significant rise in fatali­ties and injuries compared to the previous year. The country has experienced as many as 18 suicide attacks in the first sev­en months of 2023, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives and leaving over 450 oth­ers injured. This alarming fig­ure has surpassed the total number of suicide attacks re­corded in the entirety of 2022, which stood at 15, according to the data shared by Pakistan In­stitute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The most severely affected region has been the tribal dis­tricts (erstwhile FATA) of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa province, accounting for half of the total suicide attacks in 2023. Nine of these attacks have struck the area, leading to the trag­ic demise of approximately 60 people, while over 150 others sustained injuries. Notably, the deadliest attack of the year in the tribal region occurred during a Jamiat Ulema-e-Isla­ma-Fazl (JUI-F) gathering last Sunday, July 30th, in the Khar town of Bajaur district. Main­land KP faced its own share of devastation, with four sui­cide attacks causing the deaths of more than 110 peo­ple and leaving 245 injured. Among them, the Peshawar Police Lines attack stood out as the deadliest in the coun­try, claiming the lives of over 100 individuals. Balochistan also experienced a troubling wave of violence, encounter­ing at least four suicide at­tacks within the first seven months of 2023. Tragically, 14 people lost their lives, and 27 others were injured in these attacks. Additionally, one re­ported suicide attack oc­curred in Sindh, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring 18 others.