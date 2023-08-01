Pakistan is out of turbulent phase now, claims finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday claimed that Pa­kistan has largely come out of the difficult phase, as the coun­try is now moving from stabili­ty to growth again. “We are fair­ly out of that turbulent phase,” said the Finance Minister while addressing the opening ceremo­ny of the second branch of Bank of China in Islamabad. “Recent­ly, one of the rating agencies has upgraded Pakistan and we are now moving from stability to growth again,” said the minister and expressed the confidence that economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Chi­na will touch new heights in the time to come. “China has always supported Pakistan at world fo­rums”. Ishaq Dar welcomed the opening of Bank of China’s sec­ond branch and said Renminbi (RMB) would soon become an internationally adopted paral­lel currency. The five countries representing BRICS have start­ed already formalizing it and dozens of countries are in the pipeline to join. He further said that it was a historic movement as six years ago he had hand­ed over the license for open­ing of the bank’s first branch to its President in Belgium. “Now, it’s a big coincidence that BOC was opening its second branch, which he said was a great privi­lege for him to witness”.