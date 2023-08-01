Pakistan team thumps Årvoll IL to reach second round of Norway Cup  

OSLO - Pakistan street child football team on Monday, edged Årvoll IL 2-1 to qualify for the next round of the ongoing Norway Cup here. This was the national team’s second consecutive victory in the ongoing tournament, which handed an 11-1 thrashing to Frigg Oslo FK 11-1 in the campaign opener on Sunday. In their second match, however, the national street child football team got off to a contrasting start as Årvoll pulled ahead with an early strike in the first half. Pakistan created a few chances in the middle phase of the first half but finally scored an equaliser, minutes before the break. Abdul Wahab struck the first goal for Pakistan. The visitors, relishing the momentum, pulled ahead in the second half courtesy of Tufail Shinwari, who scored the match-winner. Pakistan’s 2-1 advantage remained intact till the final whistle, meaning the national team progressed into the next round with one game to spare. Pakistan street child football team will now take on Skjold IL in their last Norway Cup group fixture today (Tuesday).