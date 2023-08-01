“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

The Dilmun civilisation was an ancient Bronze Age civilisation that flourished in present-day Bahrain during the 3rd to 2nd millennium BCE. Located in the Arabian Gulf, Dilmun served as a crucial trading hub connecting Mesopotamia with the Indus Valley and the Persian Gulf. Known for its thriving maritime trade, Dilmun was renowned for its pearls, copper, and agricultural produce. It showcased advanced urban planning, with well-organized cities, intricate water management systems, and stone temples. It held cultural significance as it features in Mesopotamian mythology and trade routes of the ancient world. Today, Dilmun’s significance lies in its cultural and commercial exchanges across ancient worlds.