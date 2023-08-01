PFA imposes EPO on water filtration plants

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped produc­tion of a water filtration plant over quality param­eters during a raid on Abbott Road, here on Mon­day. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority has imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) till rectification. He said that the authority took action against water unit after proving the presence of coliform bacteria in the water during laboratory tests and for failing to present the record of filter change. He said that microbiologically contaminated drinking water caused diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhoea, dys­entery and cholera. He requested people to join hands with the PFA against adulteration mafia to root out adulteration from Punjab. If you saw adulterated items being made somewhere, report it to PFA on its 1223 helpline, he added.