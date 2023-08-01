Policeman martyred, another injured in encounter with street criminals

KARACHI-A policeman was martyred while another sustained injuries in an encounter with alleged robbers near a shopping plaza, in the jurisdiction of the Defence police station late Sunday night. Police Constable Adnan was martyred while Constable Ashar was critically injured, said police officials on Monday. Three accused including one in an injured condition managed to flee from the scene. The body of the deceased policeman and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. “Police have combed the area and started the search for culprits,” the officials added.

The funeral prayer of a martyred policeman Adnan, who was killed by the firing of unidentified robbers late Sunday night, were offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Monday.

Among others, the funeral prayers were attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP— Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGP and SSP of South and senior officers of police, family, relatives and neighbours of martyred policeman.

The Sindh IGP, on the occasion, expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family of martyred police constable Adnan and paid tribute to his services for the department.

Police Constable Waris, who was posted at Zaman Town Traffic Section, embraced martyrdom by the firing of two unknown accused riding a motorcycle in Defence View area within the limits of Baloch Colony police station.

Martyred Constable Adnan, who was posted in Shaheen Force, was 19 years old and resident of Shah Rasool Colony, Karachi. The bereaved of Shaheed include his parents, three brothers and a sister.