Punjab to receive another spell of monsoon rains from August 7

Punjab is expected to receive another spell of monsoon rains from August 7, citing PDMA.

“There are chances of light to heavy rains across the province in the first week of August,” Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said.

“Flood situation is easing in Punjab rivers, water flow going down in Indus River at Tarbela, Chashma and Kalabagh,” PDMA stated.

“The water flow also going down in Ravi at Jassar, Shahdara and Balloki, but the river has been in low flood at Sidhnai,” PDMA said.

“Sutlej River has been in low flood at Sulemanki and Islam headworks. Inflow and outflow in Sutlej at Sulemanki have been 70,934 cusecs and 63,024 cusecs respectively”. Inflow and outflow in river at Islam headworks, have been 54,306 cusecs and 53,706 cusecs,” PDMA Punjab said.

Indus River has been in low flood at Taunsa with 3,57,457 cusecs water passing through the barrage in southern Punjab.

The water level has also dropped at Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

The PDMA has directed district authorities to keep vigilance to tackle any emergency situation.