River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is flowing in medi­um flood in Guddu-Sukkur reach, and in low flood in Kalabagh-Chashma-Taunsa reaches while Rivers Ravi at Head Balloki & Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki are passing low flood discharges. According to daily FFC report on Monday, Rivers Jhelum and Chenab are dis­charging normal flows. Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1536.15 feet (13.85 feet less than its Maximum Conservation Lev­el (MCL) of 1550 feet) whereas, Mangla Res­ervoir is at an elevation of 1228.20 feet (13.8 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet). As the two reservoirs are approaching their MCL, Tarbela Dam Management and Flood Mitigation Com­mittee (FMC) of Mangla Dam are advised to ex­ercise maximum care and vigilance in dam/ reservoir operation strictly in accordance with approved SOPs and dam safety guidelines.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), La­hore, Arabian sea seasonal low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan with its mild moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of country during next 24 hours. Nev­ertheless, isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gu­jranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G Khan Di­visions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Di­vision), Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the same period.