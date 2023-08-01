Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Road, energy sectors development scheme approved

Staff Reporter
August 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of roads and energy sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 16,828.367 million. These schemes were approved at the sev­enth PDWP meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, presided over by P&D Chairman Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain. The approved development schemes included: Rehabilitation/Improvement of Ferozepur Road from Gajjumata to Kasur, Length 33-km, Kasur-Lahore (revised) at the cost of Rs 8,225.598 million.

