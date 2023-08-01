Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

APP
August 01, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed a devaluation of 19 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.45. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.55 to close at Rs 316.15 against the last day’s closing of Rs 318.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisa to close at Rs 2.01, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.38 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 368.43 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 371.81. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 78.03 and Rs 76.41 respectively.

Tags:

APP

Business

