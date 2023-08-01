Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Safety of people’s lives priority for govt: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2023
Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Religious, and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, has stressed that the safety of people’s lives and property is the top priority for the provincial government. He conveyed this during a visit to the injured victims of the Bajaur blast at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). He assured that the government is committed to eradicating terrorism by strengthening the police force and that a detailed report on the Bajaur incident will be released after completing the investigation.

According to Barrister Kakakhel, the Bajaur blast resulted in the loss of 44 lives and left around 200 civilians injured, with approximately 100 admitted to various hospitals. He mentioned that 17 seriously injured individuals were flown to CMH on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan. Unfortunately, three of the injured at CMH succumbed to their injuries.

Balochistan Governor condemns Bajaur convention blast

The provincial minister strongly condemned the tragic incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He assured that the Caretaker Chief Minister is personally overseeing the situation in Bajaur and updates on the investigation will be disclosed in the next few days.

Barrister Kakakhel reaffirmed the government’s determination to prioritize public safety and combat terrorism. He announced plans to establish seven new police stations and provide modern training to around eight thousand police personnel in merged districts.

In response to a question, he emphasized the need for SOPs for political gatherings, and the government has convened a meeting to address this. Earlier, Barrister Kakakhel visited CMH to meet the injured individually and extend support from the caretaker provincial government for their speedy recovery.

