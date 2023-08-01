SC disposes of contempt plea against Justice Isa, two other judges

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Mon­day disposed of contempt petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and two other members of the inquiry com­mission. Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial after hearing the petitioner, advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi in chambers, disposed of his pe­tition as withdrawn.

Advocate Hanif Rahi in the first week of June, 2023 had filed the con­tempt petition against the members of inquiry commission – Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Su­preme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq – that despite the suspension of the notification by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court conducted the hearing of the commission. The federal government on May 20 had set up the Commis­sion comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Supreme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balo­chistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq to inquire into the ve­racity of the wide circulations of au­dio in the media and social media.

However, a five-judge bench , headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Jus­tice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed on May 26 had suspended the opera­tion of the notification of the constitu­tion of an inquiry commission to probe the audio leaks. Advocate Rahi had contended in his contempt petition that the three members of the inquiry commission conducted their proceed­ings by “encroaching” upon Court­room No 2 of the apex court till about 2pm without any legal authority.