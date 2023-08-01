Tuesday, August 01, 2023
SC disposes of contempt plea against Justice Isa, two other judges

Advocate Hanif Rahi had filed contempt plea against members of inquiry commission

Shahid Rao
August 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan Mon­day disposed of contempt petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and two other members of the inquiry com­mission. Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial after hearing the petitioner, advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi in chambers, disposed of his pe­tition as withdrawn.

Advocate Hanif Rahi in the first week of June, 2023 had filed the con­tempt petition against the members of inquiry commission – Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Su­preme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq – that despite the suspension of the notification by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court conducted the hearing of the commission. The federal government on May 20 had set up the Commis­sion comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Supreme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balo­chistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq to inquire into the ve­racity of the wide circulations of au­dio in the media and social media.

However, a five-judge bench , headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Jus­tice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed on May 26 had suspended the opera­tion of the notification of the constitu­tion of an inquiry commission to probe the audio leaks. Advocate Rahi had contended in his contempt petition that the three members of the inquiry commission conducted their proceed­ings by “encroaching” upon Court­room No 2 of the apex court till about 2pm without any legal authority.

