SC disposes of contempt plea against Justice Isa, two other judges

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday disposed of contempt petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and two other members of the inquiry commission. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial after hearing the petitioner, advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi in chambers, disposed of his petition as withdrawn.
Advocate Hanif Rahi in the first week of June, 2023 had filed the contempt petition against the members of inquiry commission – Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Supreme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq – that despite the suspension of the notification by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court conducted the hearing of the commission. The federal government on May 20 had set up the Commission comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge Supreme Court, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq to inquire into the veracity of the wide circulations of audio in the media and social media.
However, a five-judge bench , headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed on May 26 had suspended the operation of the notification of the constitution of an inquiry commission to probe the audio leaks. Advocate Rahi had contended in his contempt petition that the three members of the inquiry commission conducted their proceedings by “encroaching” upon Courtroom No 2 of the apex court till about 2pm without any legal authority.