SC seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Mon­day directed the authorities to submit the audit report of Gun and Country Club after its thor­ough compilation.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandi­al, heading the three-member bench which heard the case, ob­served that the Club was a na­tional asset, which was built to provide facilities to the people, but mismanagement of its affairs was damaging its reputation.

The officials concerned should take the matter serious instead of making it an issue of ego, he added.

The court also instructed the Capital Development Authori­ty (CDA) to address the issues pertaining to the Club, including its lease matter, in consultation with the Federal Government.

It noted that the Club’s man­agement had already hired the services of a private audit com­pany and directed the authori­ties to submit the audit report.

The court then adjourned the case with the directive that it would be fixed for hearing after submission of the audit report.

Meanwhile, a miscellaneous application has been filed be­fore the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to form a full court bench for hearing cases per­taining to the trial of civilians by military army courts.

Petitioner Kramat Ali, in his plea moved through his law­yer Faisal Saddiqui Advocate, stated that a similar case was also heard by a nine-member bench or full court and its deci­sion was accepted. The Federal Government had also prayed to form a full court bench into the matter but the request was re­jected, he added.

The petitioner prayed the court to form a full court bench con­taining all available judges and fix the case before it for further hearing, adding the Attorney General for Pakistan had already assured the court that the trials of the civilian accused had not started yet by the military courts.