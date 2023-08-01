SC seeks audit report of Gun & Country Club

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the authorities to submit the audit report of Gun and Country Club after its thorough compilation.
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heading the three-member bench which heard the case, observed that the Club was a national asset, which was built to provide facilities to the people, but mismanagement of its affairs was damaging its reputation.
The officials concerned should take the matter serious instead of making it an issue of ego, he added.
The court also instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the issues pertaining to the Club, including its lease matter, in consultation with the Federal Government.
It noted that the Club’s management had already hired the services of a private audit company and directed the authorities to submit the audit report.
The court then adjourned the case with the directive that it would be fixed for hearing after submission of the audit report.
Meanwhile, a miscellaneous application has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to form a full court bench for hearing cases pertaining to the trial of civilians by military army courts.
Petitioner Kramat Ali, in his plea moved through his lawyer Faisal Saddiqui Advocate, stated that a similar case was also heard by a nine-member bench or full court and its decision was accepted. The Federal Government had also prayed to form a full court bench into the matter but the request was rejected, he added.
The petitioner prayed the court to form a full court bench containing all available judges and fix the case before it for further hearing, adding the Attorney General for Pakistan had already assured the court that the trials of the civilian accused had not started yet by the military courts.