Shamyl shines in Shaheens nine-wicket win

LAHORE-An impressive half-century by opener Shamyl Hussain helped Pakistan Shaheens thrash ACT Comets by nine wickets at the DXC Arena on Monday.

The left-handed batter made an impressive unbeaten 57 off 44 balls, hitting nine fours, to help his side overhaul the 123-run target at the 15.2 overs mark. This was Pakistan Shaheens’ second triumph in the 2023 Top End T20 Series.

Shamyl laid a solid foundation for the run chase with a 66-run stand with Dera Murad Jamali-born Basit Ali, who struck two fours and a six to score scintillating 27-ball 28, before adding the remaining runs with captain Rohail Nazir, who also batted brilliantly and hammered unbeaten 39 runs at a sparkling rate of 185. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed four fours and a six.

Pakistan Shaheens had opted to bowl after Rohail called correctly at the toss and put up a disciplined show with the ball. Faisal Akram, the left-arm unorthodox, bowled well and clinched two wickets for 22 while Sajjad Ali and Arafat Minhas picked up a wicket each as ACT Comets managed to score 122 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Nicholas Broes emerged as top scorer from ACT Comets as he played 34 balls to gather 37 runs that included two boundaries while Zak Keogh contributed with 23 runs off 31 and Hanno Jacobs made 20 off 17. Today (Tuesday), Pakistan Shaheens will take on Renegades at TIO Stadium, with the match set to begin at 1800 local time.