Tuesday, August 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shazia Marri visits Benazir Nashunua Centre in Jam Nawaz Ali  

STAFF REPORT
August 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR -Federal Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Ataa Marri on Monday visited Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Jam Nawz Ali. Talking to the media, the federal minister said that Pakistan People’s Party has always initiated the best welfare programmes for public. She said in Benazir Nashunuma Centre with the collaboration of Benazir Income Support Programme and world food programme balanced food intake was being provided to pregnant as well as breastfeeding women facing malnutrition and children upto 2 years old which put positive impacts on both mother and child. She said that the government was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. She said that in order to register women living below poverty line a dynamic survey had been started in which destitute women would be included. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1690792201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023