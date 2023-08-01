Shazia Marri visits Benazir Nashunua Centre in Jam Nawaz Ali  

SANGHAR -Federal Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Ataa Marri on Monday visited Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Jam Nawz Ali. Talking to the media, the federal minister said that Pakistan People’s Party has always initiated the best welfare programmes for public. She said in Benazir Nashunuma Centre with the collaboration of Benazir Income Support Programme and world food programme balanced food intake was being provided to pregnant as well as breastfeeding women facing malnutrition and children upto 2 years old which put positive impacts on both mother and child. She said that the government was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. She said that in order to register women living below poverty line a dynamic survey had been started in which destitute women would be included.