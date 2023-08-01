Sindh govt decides to deploy FC for security of Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge project

KARACHI-The Sindh government due to law and order situation in Katcha areas has decided to deploy FC for security of the under construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge. During a meeting held here on Monday with Secretary Sindh Home Department in chair, it was informed that the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge has been 12 kilometres in length and eight kilometres of which yet to be constructed with estimated cost of Rs14 billion.

The meeting was informed that deployment of FC alongwith police and Rangers is necessary as the bandits have recently kidnapped three workers of the bridge project and project director had refused to work on the under-construction bridge without proper security. Sindh Cabinet had approved the project in October 2021 with the promise to complete it by July 2023.