Tuesday, August 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh govt launches new route of electric bus in Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh government has announced a new electric bus route from Malir Cantt gate number 5 to Numaish Chowrangi which will provide travel facilities to the general public.
Provincial Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement, said that the new electric bus route will cover 18-km via Gulistan Johar, Millennium Mall.
The new electric bus route has been launched from Monday which will provide travel facilities to the public, Sharjeel Memon said.
He said that the PPP’s provincial government was fully aware of the travel issues faced by the people. Providing affordable and comfortable travel facility to the public is the top priority of the government, Memon said.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1690792201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023