Strengthening multifaceted ties with China top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that Pakistan’s top priority was to further strengthen its multifaceted ties in political, trade, and economic spheres with China.

“Pakistan-China economic engagement is multi-dimensional and rapidly growing,” he said while talking to a Private news channel.

“Pakistan enjoys strong relations with China and is now further working to explore new and non-conventional areas of bilateral cooperation, focusing on promoting economic, trade and investment ties,” he added.

“These relations are built on strong foundations,” he said.

“Over the past many decades, both countries have stood by each other, through thick and thin,” he added.

“Pakistan and China talk continues to expedite work on ML1 project and launch it as soon as possible,” he mentioned.

“Chinese expertise and knowledge will also be shared to enhance Pakistan’s export earnings and accelerate special economic zones’ development,” he added.

“CPEC has effectively helped Pakistan in improving its energy security as well as transport networks from north to south and laid the foundation for a resilient infrastructure including ports, airports, roads, and railway,” he added.

“Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng’s visit to Pakistan will be fruitful and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries,” the minister added.