Sukkur DIG briefed on police performance

SUKKUR-Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Javed Sonharo Jiskani was briefed on the police performance of district Sukkur by the SSP Sanghaar Malik during the meeting held on Monday at the SSP office Sukkur.

Earlier, the DIG arrived at the SSP office and was received warmly. He was also informed about the adopted strategies to reduce the crime rate and was also apprised about the shortage of police Jawans and facilities required for the police personnel and officers. Later, during the meeting with traders and notables, he said, “There is a need for more police Jawans to control the crime in the region and for this purpose, we have decided to launch the recruitment of police personnel in the Sukkur region.” He heard the grievances of notables and traders and assured them of solutions to their problems including encroachment and traffic problems being faced by common people.