Terrorist killed in Kulachi Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police killed a wanted ter­rorist during a search and strike operation in tehsil Kulachi near a police check-post Yadgar within the vicinity of Kulachi police sta­tion, a police official said here on Monday. On a tip off, the pres­ence of armed suspects, the for­est near police check-post Yad­gar in Tehsil Kulachi, a heavy contingent of police supervised by DSP Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Kulachi Faheem Mumtaz Khan reached the spot and surround­ed the area. The police launched a search and strike operation in the area where armed terrorists opened fire on the police. The police responded promptly and after the exchange of fire for a long time the terrorists escaped by taking advantage of the forest. The police during chase in the forest, found a dead body of one of those terrorists killed in ear­ly firing.The terrorist was identi­fied as Mohammad Ramzan son of Said Ghulam, resident of Mo­halla Ibrahimzai, Tehsil Kulachi.According to a police spokes­man, the notorious terrorist who was killed was wanted by the po­lice in around 14 cases including theft, robbery, murder and at­tempted murder. The police have registered a case and started fur­ther investigation.