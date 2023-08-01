Tuesday, August 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

TEVTA to start hospitality courses across province

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson and Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta announced on Mon­day that hospitality courses would be started across the Punjab province while keeping in mind the demand of job opportunities in the sector. He was addressing a meeting of offi­cials at TEVTA secretariat, here on Monday. He said that initially the courses of culinary arts, housekeeping and front office would be started in major cities of province including Lahore, Faisalabad,Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi. How­ever, later on, these courses will also started in other cities, he added. The secretary industries further noted that the courses of front office and basic housekeeping will be of three months du­ration while culinary arts course will be based on six months duration. Similarly, the classes of front office and housekeeping will start in Sep­tember whereas classes of culinary arts will start in October. He also hold a detailed meeting on course content and directed to update the course and include spoken English in it. He also advised for on job training to students of these courses.

Denmark says it will continue close dialogue with Muslim countries over Quran burnings

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690861786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023