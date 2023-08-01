Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Those who involved in Bajaur blast should be ashamed, says Fazl

Web Desk
9:34 PM | August 01, 2023
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that those involved in the Bajaur blast should be ashamed of their actions.

Speaking to media, Fazal lamented: "The attack on the JUIF workers' convention is condemnable. It is the darkest chapter in the country's history".

Fazl said: "The time of trial comes upon the nations. Despite the Bajaur blast, the morale of the JUI-F workers did not drop".

The PDM chief said, "Even the United Nations (UN) has condemned the Bajaur blast. Those involved in the blast have accepted the responsibility."

