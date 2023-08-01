Tuesday, August 01, 2023
TikTok launches latest feature of text posts to empower users

August 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD - TikTok, the leading destination for short videos, has announced the launch of text posts to empower creators by providing them exciting opportunities for self-expression.  With text posts, TikTok is expanding the boundaries of content creation, offering its vibrant community another innovative way to showcase their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content, said a news release on Monday. TikTok is always looking to empower its creators and community with innovative tools that inspire self-expression.  TikTok’s commitment to nurturing creativity in all its forms has led to a diverse array of content formats, including videos, photos, Duets, and Stitch.  The introduction of text posts adds yet another dimension to the content options, enabling creators to effortlessly share their written brilliance and making it even easier to inspire and captivate audiences. On the Camera page, users now have the choice of three options: photo, video, and text. Opting for text opens the text creation page, where creators can pen their thoughts and ideas in a user-friendly interface. Once on the Post page, users will find a suite of familiar customization options, ensuring their text posts are just as dynamic and engaging as any video or photo.

