Toxic waste  

Plastic bags have become a necessity in our lives and provide us with ease and convenience. However, they are non-biodegradable, taking hundreds of years to decompose, and are difficult and costly to recycle. Most end up in landfills, where they take around 300 years to degrade. They break down into tiny toxic particles that contaminate the soil and waterways and enter the food chain.

One of the main reasons why sewage channels get jammed is because of plastic bags. When burned, they release toxic gases like nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide. The government needs to take stringent steps to improve plastic waste management to prevent it from poisoning the ecosystem.

SAIM BIN SALEEM,

Karachi.